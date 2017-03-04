NBA Capsules

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a 135-130 victory over Atlanta on Friday night.

After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.

RAPTORS 114, WIZARDS 106

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds in Toronto's victory over Washington.

Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Raptors pulled back into a tie with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.

John Wall scored 30 points, and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards.

SUNS 118, THUNDER 111

PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and Phoenix helped celebrate broadcaster Al McCoy's induction into the team's Ring of Honor with a victory over Oklahoma City,

Russell Westbrook had 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder.

Alan Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix.

The 83-year-old McCoy was honored at halftime. He's in his 45th season calling Suns games. Eight of 14 other Suns Ring of Honor inductees were present, including Charles Barkley, who offered brief remarks.

SPURS 101, PELICANS 98, OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Patty Mills hit a pair of pivotal 3s in overtime, and San Antonio outlasted New Orleans.

LeMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 15 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs won their sixth straight while dropping New Orleans to 0-4 with DeMarcus Cousins in the lineup.

Cousins had 19 points and 23 rebounds, but missed a step-back 3-pointer that could have tied it as overtime ended. Anthony Davis had 29 points, and Jrue Holiday 26 for the Pelicans.

Mills finished with 15 points, and Pau Gasol added 13.

CELTICS 115, LAKERS 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 18 points and Boston rode a 70-point first half.

Jae Crowder scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, when the Atlantic Division-leading Celtics shot 51 percent on the way to opening their trip 2-0.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 20 points. They have lost six straight.

76ERS 105, KNICKS 102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in Philadelphia' victory over New York.

Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting.

Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.

Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks.

MAVERICKS 104, GRIZZLIES 100

DALLAS (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points, and Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade.

The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter. The drought ended when Dirk Nowitzki made a free throw after Memphis coach David Fizdale was called for a technical with Dallas leading 94-90 with 46 seconds left.

Mike Conley scored 30 points, and Zach Randolph had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.

BUCKS 112, CLIPPERS 101

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and Milwaukee squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong to hold off turnover-prone Los Angeles.

Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks. They watched their early edge dwindle to 77-74 late in the third quarter following four 3s in the period by Chris Paul. The Bucks reasserted control with a 15-2 run for a 92-76 lead with about 9 minutes left.

Paul and Blake Griffin each had 21 points for the Clippers. They had a season-high 23 turnovers.

JAZZ 112, NETS 97

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill scored a season-high 34 points and Utah beat Brooklyn.

The Jazz snapped a two-game losing streak and extended their lead for the No. 4 Western Conference playoff spot. Utah put the game away with a 19-5 stretch in the third quarter.

Quincy Acy scored a season-high 18 points for the Nets.

MAGIC 110, HEAT 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Orlando beat Miami.

The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1.

James Johnson led Miami with 19 points.