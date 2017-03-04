Best photos from the past week in Asia

The investigation into the killing of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's half brother has unleashed a serious diplomatic fight between Malaysia and North Korea, a prime suspect in the Feb. 13 attack of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport. Last week's revelation by Malaysian police that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim raised the stakes significantly in a case that has broad geopolitical implications.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct after failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment for his retirement from a businessman applying for a broadcasting license. He becomes the highest-ranking current or former official sent to prison for wrongdoing in the Asian financial hub, which prides itself on a reputation for clean governance.

Police in Thailand who spent three days in an orderly but unsuccessful search of a vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing kept up the pressure, sending fresh forces to confront devotees and monks at the compound's gates.

Japan played host to the Asian Winter Games, which are seen as a tune-up for athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February.