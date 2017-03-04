El Salvador group demands investigation of guerrilla leaders

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A civil organization in El Salvador has called for a criminal investigation into the use of land mines and child soldiers by leftist guerrillas during the country's civil war.

Among those the "Victims of Terrorism" group says should be investigated are current President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, his vice-president and several legislators who had leadership positions in the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

The government did not immediately comment.

The formal demand for an investigation follows the supreme court's decision in 2016 to lift the country's general amnesty law.

According to a report produced by a United Nations truth commission after the war, the guerrillas admitted to having used land mines. Also, during the war many children were part of the guerrillas' war effort, having joined along with their families.