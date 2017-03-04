Rafael Nadal advances to the Mexican Open final

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Croatia's Marini Cilic during a semifinal match of the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco,
ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Rafael Nadal routed Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-1, 6-2 on Friday night to advance to the Mexican Open final.
Seeking his first title this season and 70th overall, the 30 year-old Spaniard ran his Mexican Open winning streak to 14 matches and 28 sets. He won the hardcourt event in 2005 and 2013.
The second-seeded Nadal, playing his first tournament since losing to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, will face American Sam Querrey or Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final. Nadal last won a hardcourt title in January 2014 in Doha.
In women's play, second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France beat American Christina McHale 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. Top-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia faced Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the second semifinal.