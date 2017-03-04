Guam archbishop: Settlements promising end to abuse lawsuits

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The leader of Guam's Catholic Church says financial settlements could be a good solution for the archdiocese, which is facing $115 million in civil lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse at the hands of priests.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes told The Associated Press Friday that settling with the alleged victims would be a "promising option," but he did not elaborate.

In 2016, the Rev. Louis Brouillard told the AP that he molested about 20 boys while he was a priest in Guam over a 30-year period, starting in the 1940s.

Byrnes said the 95-year-old Brouillard is the main figure in the 23 lawsuits, and that the church will pay for a lawyer in the priest's deposition.

Byrnes says the archdiocese has revamped its sexual abuse policies and will have greater financial transparency.