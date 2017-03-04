LAPD probing Danny Masterson over sex assault allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating after three women reported being sexually assaulted by actor Danny Masterson in the early 2000s.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman confirmed the investigation Friday but declined to provide additional details.

Masterson has denied the allegations. He told The Hollywood Reporter one of the accusers was his longtime girlfriend who he says continued to date him after the alleged incident.

Masterson told the site the "false accusations" are meant to boost a television series featuring former members of the Church of Scientology. Masterson has said he is a practicing Scientologist.

The 40-year-old actor is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show," which aired from 1998 until 2006. He's currently starring in a Netflix series, "The Ranch."