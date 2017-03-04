FDA approves first drug to limit frequent waking to urinate

U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to reduce nighttime trips to the bathroom.

The treatment is a nasal spray intended for adults who wake up at least twice at night to urinate.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday the spray — called Noctiva — is not approved to treat all causes of frequent nighttime urination, so doctors must determine the cause and best treatment for each person.

It is approved specifically for a condition caused by such things as chronic heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes and bladder and prostate problems, as well as some medications.