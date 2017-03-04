  1. Home
BC-SOC--French Results

Associated Press
2017/03/04
BC-SOC--French Results French Football Results

PARIS (AP) — Results from French football:

Coupe de France
Tuesday's Matches

Frejus Saint-Raphael 2, Auxerre 0

Angers 1, CA Bastia 0

Bordeaux 2, Lorient 1

Wednesday's Matches

Paris Saint-Germain 2, Chamois 0

Avranches 7, Strasbourg 6

Guingamp 2, US Quevilly Rouen 1

Monaco 4, Marseille 3

Thursday's Match

Lille 2, Bergerac Perigord 1

France Ligue 1
Wednesday's Match

Nantes 2, Bastia 2

Friday's Match

Olympique Lyon 1, Bordeaux 1

Saturday's Matches

Nancy vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Guingamp vs. Montpellier

Saint-Etienne vs. Bastia

Rennes vs. Metz

Nice vs. Dijon

Angers vs. Caen

Sunday's Matches

Marseille vs. Lorient

Lille vs. Toulouse

Nantes vs. Monaco