BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Port Vale vs. Rochdale
Shrewsbury 4, Charlton 3
Oldham 2, Northampton 1
Bury 2, Coventry 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2
Swindon 3, Gillingham 1
Millwall 1, Peterborough 0
Chesterfield vs. Walsall
Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Oldham vs. Walsall
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Millwall
Chesterfield vs. Swindon
Gillingham vs. Bury
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United
Charlton vs. Northampton
Coventry vs. Shrewsbury
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bolton
Sheffield United vs. Rochdale
Peterborough vs. Bradford
Port Vale vs. Southend
|Tuesday's Matches
Barnet 2, Blackpool 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Notts County 1, Plymouth 0
Hartlepool 4, Crewe 0
Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2
Stevenage 4, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0
Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 0
|Saturday's Matches
Exeter vs. Hartlepool
Carlisle vs. Plymouth
Notts County vs. Stevenage
Luton Town vs. Yeovil
Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham
Colchester vs. Cambridge United
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County
Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley
Doncaster vs. Crawley Town
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town
Crewe vs. Portsmouth
Morecambe vs. Blackpool
|Tuesday's Matches
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton
Blackburn 1, Derby 0
Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday's Match
Leeds 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford vs. Ipswich
Barnsley vs. Derby
Cardiff vs. Queens Park Rangers
Preston vs. Fulham
Burton Albion vs. Bristol City
Wigan vs. Blackburn
Wolverhampton vs. Reading
Aston Villa vs. Rotherham
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield
|Wednesday's Match
Manchester City 5, Huddersfield 1
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke
Southampton vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Swansea
Hull vs. Leicester
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
|Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Tottenham
Manchester City vs. Sunderland
|Monday's Match
Chelsea vs. West Ham