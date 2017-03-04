Paula Fox, prize winning author, dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning author Paula Fox has died.

Her daughter, Linda Carroll, told The Associated Press that Fox died Wednesday at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. She was 93 and had been in failing health. Fox was known for the novels "Desperate Characters," ''Poor George" and the memoir "Borrowed Finery." She also wrote an acclaimed children's story, "The Slave Dancer," which won the Newbery medal in 1974. Out of print for several years, she enjoyed a late-life revival thanks to the admiration of Jonathan Franzen and other younger authors.

Other books included the novels "A Servant's Tale" and "The Western Coast" and a memoir about living in Europe after World War II, "The Coldest Winter." Fox also wrote more than a dozen children's books.

Fox is the grandmother of singer Courtney Love.