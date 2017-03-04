Costco and Revlon slump; Big Lots and KeyCorp advance

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $7.74 to $170.24

The warehouse club company reported disappointing second-quarter results and said it will raise its membership fees.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., down 55 cents to $18.83

The firearms maker lowered its guidance after it said demand for guns appears to be weakening.

Big Lots Inc., up $1.98 to $54.23

The discount retailer reported a larger profit than analysts expected.

Revlon Inc., down $1.40 to $32.65

The beauty products company said it struggled in the fourth quarter as consumers did more of their holiday shopping online.

KeyCorp., up 19 cents to $19.07

Banks continued to trade higher as investors expected interest rates to increase.

Whole Foods Market Inc., down 76 cents to $29.70

Companies that sell groceries and other household goods traded lower Friday.

L Brands Inc., down $1.07 to $52.34

The parent of Victoria's Secret disclosed a big decline in its sales in February.

Nutanix Inc., down $8.12 to $23

The enterprise cloud platform services provider gave a forecast for the third quarter that was worse than Wall Street expected.