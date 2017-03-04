Officials: Tillerson eyes State Dept budget cut over 3 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has agreed in principle to a White House proposal to slash foreign aid and diplomatic spending by 37 percent, but wants to spread it out over three years rather than in one dramatic cut.

That's according to officials familiar with Tillerson's response to the proposal from the Office of Management and Budget. The officials said Friday that Tillerson suggested the funding reductions to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development begin with a 20 percent cut in the next budget year.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions with OMB have just begun and no final proposal has been presented to Congress.

The agencies this year had a combined budget of $50.1 billion, just over 1 percent of the federal budget.