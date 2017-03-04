The Latest: Pence insists his email use followed Indiana law

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says his use of a private email while governor of Indiana was in "full compliance" with state laws.

Pence addressed his use of the private email following a speech in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was there with House Speaker Paul Ryan and briefly spoke to reporters while waiting for lunch with Ryan at O'Riley and Conway's restaurant.

Pence says there's "no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice of having a private servers" and "mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials."

Pence says he had an outside attorney review all of his private email records to identify any that referenced state business or related activities.

He says, "As Indiana laws required we transferred all of those to the state of Indiana subject to the public access laws."