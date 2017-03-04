New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|19.51
|19.77
|19.42
|19.52
|Down .14
|Jun
|19.38
|19.57
|19.25
|19.33
|Down .13
|Sep
|19.32
|19.53
|19.27
|19.31
|Down .12
|Feb
|19.52
|19.67
|19.47
|19.49
|Down .09
|Apr
|19.07
|19.19
|19.01
|19.04
|Down .06
|Jun
|18.60
|18.76
|18.57
|18.60
|Down .04
|Sep
|18.40
|18.58
|18.40
|18.44
|Down .01
|Feb
|18.41
|18.54
|18.37
|18.40
|Down .01
|Apr
|18.05
|18.14
|18.01
|18.01
|Down .04
|Jun
|17.77
|17.78
|17.66
|17.68
|Down .06
|Sep
|17.78
|17.78
|17.70
|17.71
|Down .05