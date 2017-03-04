Mexico: Journalist shot dead in troubled Guerrero state

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say a journalist has been murdered in the troubled southern state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutor's office says Cecilio Pineda Birto was shot dead Thursday evening in Ciudad Altamirano.

It said Friday in a statement that the victim was killed while in a hammock at a car wash waiting for his car to be serviced.

Pineda was the founder of La Voz de Tierra Caliente and collaborated with various other media outlets.

There was no immediate word on whether his killing may have been related to his work.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for media professionals. According to the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 37 have been killed there since 1992 for motives confirmed as directly related to their work.