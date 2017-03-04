West Indies vs England 1st ODI Scoreboard

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Scoreboard Friday in the first one-day international between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium:

England

Jason Roy lbw b Gabriel 13

Sam Billings c CBrathwaite b Nurse 52

Joe Root b Gabriel 4

Eion Morgan run out 107

Jos Buttler c Carter b Nurse 14

Ben Stokes c Holder b Bishoo 55

Moeen Ali not out 31

Chris Woakes not out 0

Extras: (7lb, 12w, 1nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 296

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-29, 3-96, 4-129, 5-239, 6-292.

Bowling: Jason Holder 9-1-46-0, Shannon Gabriel 10-0-58-2, Carlos Brathwaite 10-1-54-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-57-2, Devendra Bishoo 6-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 5-0-25-0.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.