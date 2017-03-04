West Indies vs England 1st ODI Scoreboard

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Scoreboard Friday in the first one-day international between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium:
|England
Jason Roy lbw b Gabriel 13
Sam Billings c CBrathwaite b Nurse 52
Joe Root b Gabriel 4
Eion Morgan run out 107
Jos Buttler c Carter b Nurse 14
Ben Stokes c Holder b Bishoo 55
Moeen Ali not out 31
Chris Woakes not out 0
Extras: (7lb, 12w, 1nb) 20
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 296
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn.
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-29, 3-96, 4-129, 5-239, 6-292.
Bowling: Jason Holder 9-1-46-0, Shannon Gabriel 10-0-58-2, Carlos Brathwaite 10-1-54-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-57-2, Devendra Bishoo 6-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 5-0-25-0.
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.