The Latest: Relief after man arrested over Jewish threats

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the arrest in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Anti-Defamation League says it's relieved and gratified after an arrest in connection with threats made against its New York headquarters and at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide.

The ADL said in a statement Friday that Juan Thompson, a fired former journalist, had been on its radar ever since he fabricated a story about Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter Dylann Roof.

Authorities say Thompson made the threats in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend. They say some of the threats were made in the woman's name.

Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and will appear in federal court in Missouri on Friday afternoon on a charge of cyberstalking. There was no information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

