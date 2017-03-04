Appeals court upholds law barring Supreme Court protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has underscored the kinds of protests banned inside the Supreme Court.

The ruling Friday involves five people who stood up as the high court was gaveled into session in 2015 and began speaking or singing to protest court rulings. They were arrested and prosecuted, but then argued the law was unconstitutionally vague in prohibiting "loud" language, or making a "harangue" or "oration" in the building.

A federal judge agreed in 2015 that the words "harangue" and "oration" are too vague for people to understand, but said the word "loud" was clear enough.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the entire law, saying it clearly prohibits disruption of court proceedings.