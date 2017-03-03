EU to weigh high-level talks with Israel

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union diplomats say the bloc's foreign ministers are to discuss whether to hold high-level talks with Israel amid concern over its settlement policy and commitment to a two-state solution.

Diplomats said Friday that the EU must be clear in its dealings with Israel, especially given the U.S. administration's unclear position on the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

One diplomat said any future official talks with Israel could not be "business as usual. Things have to be said very clearly to the Israelis."

The diplomats briefed reporters about Monday's foreign affairs talks in Brussels on the condition that they are not named.

The Palestinians and most of the international community consider outposts and settlements illegal and see them as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.