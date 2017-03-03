Five more farms infected with avian flu

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Three more farms were confirmed as infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N2 virus, and another one each with H5N8 and sub-type H5 viruses on Friday. Meanwhile, poultry at two of the five farms has been culled, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

Since Jan. 1, 69 poultry farms in Taiwan have been confirmed as infected with highly pathogenic avian flu and 504,800 birds have been culled, the bureau said.

Currently, the number of farms confirmed as infected with H5N6, a virus transmittable to humans, stands at 11, it added. (By Yang Shu-min and Ko Lin) ENDITEM/sc