Officials: 2 dead, 4 critically injured after house fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say two people are dead and four people are critically injured after a fire at an apparent home for assisted living in northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters called to the home about 2 a.m. Friday found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Online state business records show Kozy Kottage Assisted Living LLC operates at the address.

Adams says firefighters pulled seven people from the home and one person refused treatment. She says six people were taken to hospitals in critical condition and officials have learned that two have died.

Adams says it took 40 firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.