Rare comic books with Superman, Batman debuts go to auction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut attorney is selling off his collection of vintage comic books.

Jon Berk's collection features rare copies of the 1938 Action Comics No. 1, in which Superman makes his first appearance, and the 1939 book Detective Comics No. 27, which features the first appearance of Batman.

The collection includes over 18,000 books and 300 pieces of comic-book art, and goes on display March 11 at the Metropolis Gallery in New York City. It goes to auction online May 15 at ComicConnect.com.

The Hartford lawyer turns 67 next month, and says it's time for someone else to enjoy the books.

Berk estimates the collection is worth six figures or more, but he says for him it was never about the money. He enjoyed the hunt for the rare comic.