Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in White House

PHOENIX (AP) — Families who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by immigrants are praising President Donald Trump's announcement this week that he will create a new office to advocate on their behalf.

The agency will be called Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement, or VOICE.

Don Rosenberg is a Los Angeles-area man whose son was killed in a collision with a driver who was in the country illegally and lacked a license. He says he's glad Trump is reaching out to the families and hopes the office will help them navigate the difficult aftermath of their loss.

Although immigrants are responsible for only a small fraction of the crimes committed daily around the country, the issue played an outsized role in the race for the White House.