Guam police officer found guilty of negligent homicide

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A former Guam police officer has been found guilty of negligent homicide in connection to the 2015 shooting death of a fellow officer, but more serious charges have been dropped.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2lHh8Ku ) that a Superior Court of Guam jury on Thursday found Mark Torre Jr. guilty of the one count, but acquitted him of murder and manslaughter. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault and possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Sgt. Elbert Piolo was shot with Torre's gun inside his truck at Torre's house on July 13, 2015.

Defense attorneys had argued Piolo was distraught over an extramarital affair and shot himself with Torre's weapon as the other officer tried to stop him.