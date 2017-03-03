WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--EURO 2024-BIDDING

LONDON — The contest to host the 2024 European Championship is set to be between Germany and Turkey after the Nordic nations decided against a joint bid. By Rob Harris. SENT: 120 words.

SOC--SOCCER LAWS

LONDON — The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaking body, meets at Wembley Stadium where video replay technology and sin bins in the lower-end of soccer will be discussed. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

GLF--MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY — Rory McIlroy returns from a rib injury seemingly as good as ever in shooting a 3-under 68 to lie one shot out of a six-way tie for the lead in the Mexico Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

With:

— GLF--On The Tee — Chapultepec Golf Club no pushover. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SOC--AC MILAN-SALE

MILAN — The sale of AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors was again delayed on Friday. The new date is expected to be March 31. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BOX--DOPING-POVETKIN

MOSCOW — Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has been suspended indefinitely and fined $250,000 by the World Boxing Council in a doping case. SENT: 130 words.

CRI--WEST INDIES-ENGLAND

NORTH SOUND, Antigua — West Indies is missing the Champions Trophy and still needs to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The road to qualification starts against England with this short three-match series. Toss shortly.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

AUGSBURG, Germany — Promoted Leipzig can cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to two points with a win at Augsburg. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

SEVILLE, Spain — Real Sociedad visits Real Betis seeking a win to move into fourth place in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2145 GMT.

SOC--OBIT-KOPA

PARIS — Raymond Kopa, a former Real Madrid attacking midfielder known as "Napoleon" who became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or, has died. He was 85. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--China-Season Begins — Big-spending Chinese Super League starts on Friday. SENT: 350 words, photo.

— GLF--LPGA Singapore — Inbee Park takes 1-stroke halfway lead. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— CRI--Pakistan-PSL Foreign Players — Sammy among foreign stars ready if Peshawar plays PSL final. SENT: 380 words, photos.

— RGU--Super Rugby — Chiefs trounce Blues, Cruden celebrates Super Rugby mark. SENT: 450 words.

— BKN--NBA Capsules — Butler delivers 22 points in Bulls win over Golden State. SENT: 420 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL Capsules — Lindqvist makes 32 saves on 35th birthday in Rangers win. SENT: 1250 words, photo.

