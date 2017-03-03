World Cup winner Grosskreutz released from club after fight

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has parted ways with German second-division side Stuttgart after his involvement in a fight left him hospitalized.

Stuttgart says on its website that the 28-year-old right back's contract has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Grosskreutz says in a press conference that he doesn't want "anything to do with football for the time being."

He did not suffer serious injury in the altercation. Police said on Tuesday that a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury after receiving a punch in a fight between two groups on Monday.

Grosskreutz apologized for what he called a "mistake," and says "I accept the consequences and regret that my time at Stuttgart has come to an end in this way."