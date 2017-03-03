Banksy's art in West Bank hotel with 'view to the wall'

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The owner of a guest house packed with the elusive artist Banksy's work has opened the doors of his West Bank establishments to the media, showcasing its unique "worst view in the world."

Wisam Salsaa, the 42-year-old owner, says the nine-room hotel named "The Walled Off Hotel" will officially open on March 11.

A handful of reporters on Friday toured the hotel looking at the separation barrier Israel erected to ward off potential Palestinians attackers.

The hotel has trademark satirical artwork of the British graffiti artist. The highlight is room number three, known as "Banksy's Room," where guests sleep in a king- size bed underneath Banksy's artwork showing a Palestinian and an Israeli in a pillow fight.

Banksy has previously drawn on the barrier and painted street murals in Gaza.