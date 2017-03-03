Insurgents continue attacks in southern Thailand

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Two paramilitary volunteers have been wounded by gunmen in southern Thailand, as continuing violence in the region threatens to undermine what the Thai government says is the possibility of a small breakthrough in efforts to bring peace to the region.

Friday's shooting came a day came after attacks elsewhere in the south killed three soldiers and five civilians, including an 8-year-old boy.

About 7,000 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in 2004 in Buddhist-dominated Thailand's three Muslim-majority provinces in its far south.

The government has been holding peace talks with a coalition of southern insurgent groups with which it recently reached an agreement in principle to establish safe zones for the protection of civilians, but it is unclear if all insurgents will honor it.