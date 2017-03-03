Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 3, 2017
City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;33;27;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;16;82%;70%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;NE;13;60%;7%;9
Aleppo, Syria;11;7;An afternoon shower;16;6;NNW;16;74%;70%;5
Algiers, Algeria;22;12;Partly sunny, cooler;16;11;WSW;19;52%;72%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;7;A little p.m. rain;13;6;SSW;19;82%;86%;1
Anchorage, United States;-7;-16;Mostly sunny;-9;-17;NNE;9;68%;11%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;15;3;A stray shower;14;3;ESE;14;48%;56%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;-3;-9;Areas of low clouds;-5;-13;WSW;13;99%;4%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;34;24;Showers and t-storms;32;23;SSW;13;79%;88%;6
Athens, Greece;17;8;Sunny and nice;19;7;SSE;9;58%;0%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;22;17;A shower in places;23;17;WSW;20;61%;41%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;21;11;A couple of showers;20;9;E;9;67%;71%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;33;24;Showers, mainly late;34;25;E;9;68%;96%;9
Bangalore, India;32;18;A t-storm in spots;32;19;SE;10;52%;64%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;36;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;S;10;59%;1%;10
Barcelona, Spain;15;8;Partly sunny;14;6;NW;37;52%;3%;4
Beijing, China;14;-2;Partly sunny, mild;13;0;NNW;8;39%;2%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;14;6;Mostly sunny;21;10;SE;16;49%;50%;3
Berlin, Germany;11;5;Mild with some sun;15;8;ESE;13;59%;18%;2
Bogota, Colombia;20;7;Sun and clouds;19;10;ESE;13;68%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;29;18;A stray t-shower;30;17;NNE;10;63%;43%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;13;6;Partly sunny;16;8;S;30;59%;18%;2
Brussels, Belgium;12;9;Rain and drizzle;12;5;SW;16;77%;85%;1
Bucharest, Romania;15;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;4;SSE;11;63%;1%;3
Budapest, Hungary;14;2;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;S;15;60%;29%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;26;19;Spotty showers;24;19;E;16;68%;86%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;31;18;Becoming cloudy;32;18;WSW;8;37%;55%;7
Busan, South Korea;13;2;Partly sunny;14;3;WSW;8;45%;1%;5
Cairo, Egypt;22;10;Sunny and delightful;23;11;NE;13;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;NW;16;57%;6%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;A t-storm in spots;26;21;E;5;68%;74%;10
Chennai, India;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;S;11;73%;75%;7
Chicago, United States;1;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;6;2;SE;20;60%;56%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;11;74%;72%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;7;2;A shower or two;6;4;E;17;77%;81%;1
Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;20;NNE;31;75%;0%;10
Dallas, United States;22;9;Cooler;16;12;SSE;21;57%;76%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;25;Warm with some sun;34;25;SE;13;71%;38%;8
Delhi, India;27;12;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNW;12;36%;0%;7
Denver, United States;17;0;Partly sunny, mild;19;3;SW;10;18%;0%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;32;20;Some sun, a shower;33;21;SSW;11;50%;66%;8
Dili, East Timor;33;22;Couple of t-storms;32;23;SW;8;73%;70%;6
Dublin, Ireland;8;4;A little rain;7;2;WSW;22;89%;86%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;7;-1;Partly sunny;10;-1;NNE;13;33%;5%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;16;12;Breezy with rain;16;12;W;41;78%;85%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;25;19;A touch of rain;26;20;SE;15;78%;78%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;24;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NE;11;78%;57%;8
Havana, Cuba;27;20;A shower in spots;25;20;ENE;27;66%;77%;8
Helsinki, Finland;3;-2;Rather cloudy;1;-10;N;7;77%;18%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;32;23;Sunny and nice;34;24;SE;9;53%;9%;10
Hong Kong, China;21;16;Clouds and sun;23;18;E;15;73%;36%;8
Honolulu, United States;28;21;A couple of showers;28;20;N;14;72%;71%;6
Hyderabad, India;35;19;Hazy sun;35;21;SE;11;23%;0%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;23;10;Mostly sunny;25;9;N;17;38%;0%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;10;6;Plenty of sun;14;6;ESE;13;72%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;8;77%;66%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;N;19;48%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NW;8;73%;65%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;12;-3;Plenty of sunshine;11;-3;NNE;8;18%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;WNW;12;35%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;9;W;11;37%;9%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;34;17;Sunny and nice;35;18;N;20;13%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;8;0;Variable cloudiness;11;4;SSW;16;64%;6%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;31;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NE;13;58%;25%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;23;A t-storm around;33;23;W;8;66%;55%;6
Kolkata, India;35;22;Hazy sun, less humid;34;22;S;11;48%;6%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;6;70%;75%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;13;5;A t-storm in spots;14;6;E;13;71%;75%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;34;26;A morning shower;33;26;SSW;10;69%;57%;10
Lima, Peru;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;S;8;68%;55%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;12;10;A little a.m. rain;15;11;SW;16;70%;83%;4
London, United Kingdom;11;7;Clouds breaking;10;4;WSW;17;81%;44%;2
Los Angeles, United States;28;12;Not as warm;21;12;N;2;46%;16%;5
Luanda, Angola;31;23;Clearing;30;24;SW;9;67%;14%;7
Madrid, Spain;12;1;A shower or two;9;3;SW;13;55%;65%;3
Male, Maldives;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;WSW;17;76%;72%;8
Manaus, Brazil;31;24;A t-storm around;29;24;NNE;10;77%;72%;7
Manila, Philippines;30;24;Showers around;30;24;E;12;67%;70%;9
Melbourne, Australia;27;15;Mostly sunny;28;17;SW;12;63%;6%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;22;9;A shower in places;22;10;NE;9;49%;74%;12
Miami, United States;27;19;Partly sunny;25;19;ENE;28;53%;25%;5
Minsk, Belarus;4;0;Mostly cloudy;7;2;S;14;67%;42%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;E;21;61%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;26;20;Spotty showers;25;19;ESE;23;57%;61%;5
Montreal, Canada;-9;-17;Turning sunny;-11;-15;W;24;43%;18%;3
Moscow, Russia;3;0;Areas of low clouds;4;1;SSW;15;78%;66%;1
Mumbai, India;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;NNW;10;46%;0%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;29;15;A t-storm in spots;30;15;NNE;15;45%;52%;10
New York, United States;4;-6;Windy with sunshine;0;-8;NNW;39;26%;1%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;17;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;WNW;12;49%;3%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;-3;-5;Morning snow showers;-2;-9;SW;19;89%;63%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;11;1;Milder;13;2;ENE;7;51%;5%;5
Oslo, Norway;0;-3;Rain and snow shower;1;-4;ENE;11;70%;75%;0
Ottawa, Canada;-10;-20;Sunny and frigid;-13;-19;NW;23;46%;2%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;ESE;9;75%;44%;7
Panama City, Panama;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;23;63%;44%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;A little p.m. rain;30;23;ENE;17;73%;66%;10
Paris, France;16;8;Rain tapering off;10;4;SW;12;77%;87%;1
Perth, Australia;35;22;Hot with sunshine;35;21;ESE;14;45%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;23;Mostly sunny;36;24;SW;8;46%;11%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;N;12;80%;78%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;34;20;An afternoon shower;33;20;NE;9;41%;79%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;11;2;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;SW;13;62%;27%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;12;-2;An afternoon shower;12;1;SSE;8;66%;47%;2
Quito, Ecuador;19;8;Periods of rain;20;8;NNE;17;76%;87%;8
Rabat, Morocco;16;9;A shower or two;17;11;SW;20;66%;59%;4
Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower in spots;32;26;ESE;15;64%;63%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;2;-6;Brilliant sunshine;2;-1;E;9;53%;8%;1
Riga, Latvia;4;1;A shower in spots;5;1;NE;5;91%;72%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;NNW;7;60%;25%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;ESE;13;43%;7%;9
Rome, Italy;17;8;A p.m. t-storm;16;8;S;22;78%;85%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;0;Afternoon flurries;2;-7;NW;12;69%;57%;0
San Francisco, United States;14;9;A little p.m. rain;15;8;WSW;17;76%;98%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;26;53%;40%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;E;17;71%;68%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;N;18;51%;3%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;28;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;SW;8;32%;26%;14
Santiago, Chile;28;11;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;SSW;9;52%;17%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;N;12;69%;48%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;10;6;A little a.m. rain;14;8;S;11;64%;85%;4
Seattle, United States;9;3;A little rain;7;2;ESE;9;69%;86%;2
Seoul, South Korea;11;-2;Mostly sunny;11;-1;SSW;8;65%;5%;4
Shanghai, China;13;7;Mostly cloudy;18;11;S;8;54%;76%;5
Singapore, Singapore;30;25;Couple of t-storms;29;26;N;10;85%;81%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;16;1;Sunny and pleasant;17;2;S;12;58%;1%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;27;66%;70%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;3;-3;Rain and snow shower;1;-3;ENE;11;74%;51%;0
Sydney, Australia;25;21;Showers and t-storms;24;20;SW;29;78%;84%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;22;15;Mostly sunny;24;16;ESE;9;63%;17%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;2;0;Rain and snow shower;1;-5;NNE;10;68%;45%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;6;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;0;NNE;11;51%;6%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;14;4;A morning shower;12;3;NW;24;62%;83%;2
Tehran, Iran;14;6;Sun and some clouds;16;6;NE;11;36%;56%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NNE;10;62%;26%;6
Tirana, Albania;18;7;Mostly sunny;22;7;ESE;9;50%;9%;4
Tokyo, Japan;13;3;Partly sunny;13;5;NNW;14;52%;9%;5
Toronto, Canada;-3;-10;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-8;NE;17;41%;41%;3
Tripoli, Libya;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;ESE;10;45%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;23;13;An afternoon shower;20;10;NE;11;59%;79%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;0;-18;Colder;-6;-14;WNW;15;68%;70%;3
Vancouver, Canada;6;-2;Cloudy with showers;7;0;ENE;10;64%;96%;2
Vienna, Austria;15;6;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;21;54%;6%;2
Vientiane, Laos;31;19;Sunshine and warmer;35;21;SSE;7;41%;1%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;5;1;Mostly cloudy;8;2;SSE;13;69%;42%;1
Warsaw, Poland;7;2;Not as cool;14;7;SSE;14;63%;20%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;20;16;Clouds and sunshine;21;16;N;13;72%;6%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;38;19;Sunny and very warm;36;19;WSW;9;34%;0%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;9;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SW;3;79%;44%;2
