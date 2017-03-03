Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 3, 2017
City/Town, Country;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;91;80;A t-storm or two;89;79;SW;10;82%;70%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;83;67;Mostly sunny;80;68;NE;8;60%;7%;9
Aleppo, Syria;53;44;An afternoon shower;61;42;NNW;10;74%;70%;5
Algiers, Algeria;71;53;Partly sunny, cooler;61;51;WSW;12;52%;72%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;47;45;A little p.m. rain;55;42;SSW;12;82%;86%;1
Anchorage, United States;20;2;Mostly sunny;16;2;NNE;5;68%;11%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;60;37;A stray shower;57;38;ESE;9;48%;56%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;27;15;Areas of low clouds;23;9;WSW;8;99%;4%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;94;75;Showers and t-storms;89;74;SSW;8;79%;88%;6
Athens, Greece;63;46;Sunny and nice;66;45;SSE;5;58%;0%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;72;63;A shower in places;73;63;WSW;12;61%;41%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;70;52;A couple of showers;68;47;E;6;67%;71%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;91;76;Showers, mainly late;93;77;E;6;68%;96%;9
Bangalore, India;90;65;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SE;6;52%;64%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;97;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;S;6;59%;1%;10
Barcelona, Spain;58;46;Partly sunny;57;43;NW;23;52%;3%;4
Beijing, China;57;28;Partly sunny, mild;55;32;NNW;5;39%;2%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;58;42;Mostly sunny;69;50;SE;10;49%;50%;3
Berlin, Germany;53;40;Mild with some sun;59;46;ESE;8;59%;18%;2
Bogota, Colombia;68;45;Sun and clouds;67;49;ESE;8;68%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;84;65;A stray t-shower;85;63;NNE;6;63%;43%;9
Bratislava, Slovakia;56;43;Partly sunny;61;46;S;18;59%;18%;2
Brussels, Belgium;53;48;Rain and drizzle;53;42;SW;10;77%;85%;1
Bucharest, Romania;59;39;Sunny and pleasant;63;40;SSE;7;63%;1%;3
Budapest, Hungary;56;36;Clouds and sun, mild;61;47;S;9;60%;29%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;79;67;Spotty showers;74;66;E;10;68%;86%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;87;65;Becoming cloudy;89;65;WSW;5;37%;55%;7
Busan, South Korea;55;36;Partly sunny;58;38;WSW;5;45%;1%;5
Cairo, Egypt;72;51;Sunny and delightful;74;52;NE;8;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;73;59;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;NW;10;57%;6%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;81;70;A t-storm in spots;79;70;E;3;68%;74%;10
Chennai, India;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;S;7;73%;75%;7
Chicago, United States;34;27;A bit of a.m. snow;43;36;SE;13;60%;56%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;S;7;74%;72%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;44;36;A shower or two;44;39;E;11;77%;81%;1
Dakar, Senegal;76;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;69;NNE;19;75%;0%;10
Dallas, United States;71;49;Cooler;61;54;SSE;13;57%;76%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;94;77;Warm with some sun;94;77;SE;8;71%;38%;8
Delhi, India;81;54;Hazy sunshine;81;54;NNW;7;36%;0%;7
Denver, United States;63;32;Partly sunny, mild;66;38;SW;6;18%;0%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;89;67;Some sun, a shower;92;69;SSW;7;50%;66%;8
Dili, East Timor;92;72;Couple of t-storms;89;73;SW;5;73%;70%;6
Dublin, Ireland;46;40;A little rain;45;36;WSW;14;89%;86%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;44;31;Partly sunny;50;30;NNE;8;33%;5%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;60;54;Breezy with rain;61;54;W;26;78%;85%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;78;65;A touch of rain;78;67;SE;10;78%;78%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;75;63;A t-storm in spots;76;63;NE;7;78%;57%;8
Havana, Cuba;81;68;A shower in spots;77;68;ENE;17;66%;77%;8
Helsinki, Finland;38;28;Rather cloudy;33;15;N;4;77%;18%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;90;73;Sunny and nice;93;74;SE;6;53%;9%;10
Hong Kong, China;69;61;Clouds and sun;74;64;E;10;73%;36%;8
Honolulu, United States;82;69;A couple of showers;82;68;N;9;72%;71%;6
Hyderabad, India;94;66;Hazy sun;94;69;SE;7;23%;0%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;74;50;Mostly sunny;77;48;N;11;38%;0%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;50;42;Plenty of sun;57;43;ESE;8;72%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;87;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;S;5;77%;66%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;85;71;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;N;12;48%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;78;59;A t-storm in spots;77;59;NW;5;73%;65%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;53;26;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;NNE;5;18%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;WNW;7;35%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;75;49;Mostly sunny;75;48;W;7;37%;9%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;94;63;Sunny and nice;95;64;N;12;13%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;46;32;Variable cloudiness;51;38;SSW;10;64%;6%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;89;74;Partly sunny;86;76;NE;8;58%;25%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;94;73;A t-storm around;91;74;W;5;66%;55%;6
Kolkata, India;96;72;Hazy sun, less humid;93;71;S;7;48%;6%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ENE;4;70%;75%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;55;41;A t-storm in spots;58;42;E;8;71%;75%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;93;79;A morning shower;92;79;SSW;6;69%;57%;10
Lima, Peru;85;73;Clouds and sun;84;73;S;5;68%;55%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;53;50;A little a.m. rain;59;52;SW;10;70%;83%;4
London, United Kingdom;51;45;Clouds breaking;50;40;WSW;11;81%;44%;2
Los Angeles, United States;82;53;Not as warm;69;53;N;1;46%;16%;5
Luanda, Angola;87;74;Clearing;87;75;SW;6;67%;14%;7
Madrid, Spain;54;34;A shower or two;49;37;SW;8;55%;65%;3
Male, Maldives;86;79;An afternoon shower;86;80;WSW;11;76%;72%;8
Manaus, Brazil;87;74;A t-storm around;85;75;NNE;6;77%;72%;7
Manila, Philippines;87;75;Showers around;86;75;E;8;67%;70%;9
Melbourne, Australia;81;59;Mostly sunny;83;62;SW;7;63%;6%;7
Mexico City, Mexico;72;47;A shower in places;72;51;NE;5;49%;74%;12
Miami, United States;80;67;Partly sunny;77;66;ENE;18;53%;25%;5
Minsk, Belarus;38;32;Mostly cloudy;45;36;S;9;67%;42%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;E;13;61%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;78;68;Spotty showers;76;67;ESE;14;57%;61%;5
Montreal, Canada;17;2;Turning sunny;12;6;W;15;43%;18%;3
Moscow, Russia;37;32;Areas of low clouds;38;34;SSW;9;78%;66%;1
Mumbai, India;91;75;Hazy sun;91;75;NNW;6;46%;0%;9
Nairobi, Kenya;84;58;A t-storm in spots;85;59;NNE;9;45%;52%;10
New York, United States;39;21;Windy with sunshine;32;17;NNW;24;26%;1%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;63;45;Mostly sunny, nice;69;43;WNW;8;49%;3%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;27;22;Morning snow showers;29;17;SW;12;89%;63%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;51;33;Milder;56;35;ENE;5;51%;5%;5
Oslo, Norway;33;27;Rain and snow shower;34;25;ENE;7;70%;75%;0
Ottawa, Canada;13;-3;Sunny and frigid;8;-3;NW;14;46%;2%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;79;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;ESE;6;75%;44%;7
Panama City, Panama;92;76;Partly sunny;90;75;NNW;14;63%;44%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;86;76;A little p.m. rain;86;74;ENE;10;73%;66%;10
Paris, France;61;47;Rain tapering off;50;40;SW;8;77%;87%;1
Perth, Australia;95;72;Hot with sunshine;95;71;ESE;9;45%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;73;Mostly sunny;97;75;SW;5;46%;11%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;90;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;N;7;80%;78%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;93;69;An afternoon shower;91;69;NE;6;41%;79%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;52;36;Partly sunny, mild;58;42;SW;8;62%;27%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;54;28;An afternoon shower;54;34;SSE;5;66%;47%;2
Quito, Ecuador;67;46;Periods of rain;68;46;NNE;11;76%;87%;8
Rabat, Morocco;61;49;A shower or two;62;52;SW;12;66%;59%;4
Recife, Brazil;89;79;A shower in spots;89;80;ESE;9;64%;63%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;35;21;Brilliant sunshine;35;30;E;5;53%;8%;1
Riga, Latvia;40;34;A shower in spots;42;33;NE;3;91%;72%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;92;78;Partly sunny;94;77;NNW;4;60%;25%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;ESE;8;43%;7%;9
Rome, Italy;63;46;A p.m. t-storm;61;47;S;14;78%;85%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;40;32;Afternoon flurries;35;20;NW;7;69%;57%;0
San Francisco, United States;58;48;A little p.m. rain;58;46;WSW;11;76%;98%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;80;67;A t-storm in spots;78;66;ENE;16;53%;40%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;83;75;A t-storm in spots;82;74;E;11;71%;68%;9
San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny;80;63;N;11;51%;3%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;82;50;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;SW;5;32%;26%;14
Santiago, Chile;82;52;Mostly sunny, nice;83;52;SSW;6;52%;17%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;70;N;7;69%;48%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;49;42;A little a.m. rain;57;46;S;7;64%;85%;4
Seattle, United States;49;37;A little rain;45;36;ESE;6;69%;86%;2
Seoul, South Korea;51;28;Mostly sunny;52;30;SSW;5;65%;5%;4
Shanghai, China;55;45;Mostly cloudy;64;52;S;5;54%;76%;5
Singapore, Singapore;86;78;Couple of t-storms;85;78;N;7;85%;81%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;60;34;Sunny and pleasant;63;36;S;8;58%;1%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;73;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;17;66%;70%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;37;27;Rain and snow shower;34;27;ENE;7;74%;51%;0
Sydney, Australia;77;70;Showers and t-storms;75;68;SW;18;78%;84%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;72;60;Mostly sunny;74;62;ESE;5;63%;17%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;36;31;Rain and snow shower;34;23;NNE;6;68%;45%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;43;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;33;NNE;7;51%;6%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;58;39;A morning shower;54;38;NW;15;62%;83%;2
Tehran, Iran;57;42;Sun and some clouds;61;43;NE;7;36%;56%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;65;52;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;6;62%;26%;6
Tirana, Albania;65;44;Mostly sunny;72;44;ESE;6;50%;9%;4
Tokyo, Japan;55;38;Partly sunny;56;40;NNW;8;52%;9%;5
Toronto, Canada;26;15;Mostly sunny, cold;23;17;NE;11;41%;41%;3
Tripoli, Libya;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;ESE;6;45%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;73;55;An afternoon shower;67;51;NE;7;59%;79%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;32;-1;Colder;21;7;WNW;9;68%;70%;3
Vancouver, Canada;43;29;Cloudy with showers;44;32;ENE;6;64%;96%;2
Vienna, Austria;60;42;Partly sunny;65;45;SSE;13;54%;6%;2
Vientiane, Laos;89;66;Sunshine and warmer;95;70;SSE;4;41%;1%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;41;34;Mostly cloudy;46;36;SSE;8;69%;42%;1
Warsaw, Poland;45;35;Not as cool;57;44;SSE;9;63%;20%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;67;61;Clouds and sunshine;70;61;N;8;72%;6%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;100;67;Sunny and very warm;97;66;WSW;6;34%;0%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;49;24;Mostly cloudy;40;29;SW;2;79%;44%;2
