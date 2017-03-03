BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian police release the only North Korean detained in the killing of the half brother of North Korea's leader, and later say an arrest warrant has been issued for another whose whereabouts are unknown. Malaysia is looking for seven North Korean suspects in all, four of whom are believed to have left the country the day Kim Jong Nam died. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 910 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

TRUMP IN ASIA-INDONESIA — Indonesians are by turns shocked and bemused by Donald Trump's volatile presidency, but many in the world's most populous Muslim nation say his personality and actions — including his controversial travel ban — haven't changed their positive view of the United States. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CHINA-SKOREA — Beijing's escalating condemnation of South Korea over a U.S. anti-missile system triggers protests against a popular retail giant and a reported ban on Chinese tour groups visiting the country, apparent signs that Beijing plans to make Seoul pay an economic price over a move that China says threatens its security. By Louise Watt. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CHINA-INDIA-DALAI LAMA — China is warning of "severe damage" to relations with India and increased regional instability if exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama proceeds with a visit to a disputed area along their still-unsettled border. SENT: 280 words.

CHINA-TAIWAN — A top Chinese official calls for more contacts between politicians in mainland China and Taiwan despite Beijing's ongoing refusal to engage with the self-governing island's president. SENT: 200 words.

CHINA-ROAD COLLISION — A collision between a bus and a cement truck in southwest China kills 10 people and injures 38 others. SENT: 200 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA-US MILITARY — A U.S. admiral says America will continue to patrol the South China Sea to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the disputed region. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 630 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-DRONE STRIKE — A Taliban official says a suspected U.S. drone strike killed a top commander of the militant Haqqani network — the man who in 2014 accompanied U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl when he was handed over to U.S. authorities. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 130 words.

AFGHANISTAN — Afghan government forces recapture the Tala Wa Barfak district from the Taliban after heavy fighting in northern Baghlan province. SENT: 130 words.

BANGLADESH-MILITANTS — Police in Bangladesh's capital have arrested the spiritual leader of a banned militant group that is responsible for a series of attacks in the South Asian country, an official says. SENT: 200 words.

BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS-SURVIVOR RELEASED — A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City restaurant and bar is out of the hospital and has revisited the scene of the attack. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares slip as investors await a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai lose ground ahead of Sunday's opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CHINA-LEGISLATURE-ECONOMY — Instead of dramatic new reforms, Chinese leaders are likely to emphasize reining in surging debt and financial risks to keep growth steady at this year's meeting of the ceremonial national legislature. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's economy coasted along with only slight improvements in January despite a rebound in corporate investment. SENT: 200 words, photos.

