EU extends sanctions against 15 Ukrainians over corruption

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has extended for a year sanctions against 15 people in Ukraine accused of misusing state funds.

The EU said in a statement Friday that the asset freezes are being prolonged for people "identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds or for the abuse of office causing a loss to Ukrainian public funds."

Sanctions against former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and senior members of his administration were first introduced in March 2014 and have been extended annually since.

Yanukovych fled to Russia in February 2014 after protests in which more than 100 people died. The full list of people targeted will be published in the EU's official journal on Saturday.