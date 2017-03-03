Cold tolerance of people from different parts of Taiwan

Taipei, (Taiwan News)—Taiwan might be a small country, but people residing in the northern, central and southern parts of the country's "apparent temperatures" are similar to those from three different climate regions, say netizens.

“Apparent temperatures” represents how temperatures are perceived by people, during cold spells people might feel the weather is more frigid than the actual temperature shown on the thermometer.

Taiwanese illustrators Chico & Chica's comic strip depicts the cold tolerance level of people from different regions of the island with northerners being the best at coping with the cold, those from central Taiwan in second, while southerners are least tolerant.

The mark for northerners to start feeling chilly is 10 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees Celsius for mid-Taiwan citizens, and 20 degrees Celsius for southerners.

Recent discussions among netizens on popular online forum Baoliao Commune supported some of the observations.

“I feel really hot when I go down south, but everyone on the street there is dressed in sweaters and heavy jackets," wrote one netizen from northern Taiwan.

“This is so true. I've been wearing shorts all year round after leaving Taoyuan City to study in Taichung City, and people call me crazy,”wrote another.

“My mom who lives in central Taiwan visited the north during the holidays, slept in her down jacket at night (I was wearing short sleeves and shorts), it was hilarious," wrote one netizen from central Taiwan.

A netizen from southern Kaoshiung City wrote: "People from Kaohsiung dress as if they are preparing to climb Mount Everest when they visit Japan in winter.”

Even though the distance from northern to southern Taiwan spans merely 400 kilometers, it covers both tropical and subtropical zones, that contributing to the wide temperature differences throughout the island.