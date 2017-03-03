AC Milan sale delayed again

MILAN (AP) — The sale of AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors has again been delayed.

The completion of the deal was originally scheduled for December, but Silvio Berlusconi's holding company and Sino-Europe Sports agreed to a three-month delay, postponing the closing until Friday.

However, at a shareholders' meeting, vice president Adriano Galliani says "the deal with SES has not been closed. So the closing won't happen today as initially planned."

The new date is expected to be March 31.

Galliani adds that Berlusconi's company Fininvest "is evaluating the possibility of drawing up an agreement to give up its ownership of AC Milan soon."

The deal with Sino-Europe values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million). The investors have already paid 200 million euros as a deposit.