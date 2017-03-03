Indictment sends ripple of doubt through Baltimore cases

RETRANSMITTED FOR IMAGE SIZE - These undated photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department show, from left, Daniel Hersl, Evodio H
Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to announce th
U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein, back right, listens as Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Dav
U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein, right, speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis, center, shakes hands with U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosen
A board displaying a segment of the Baltimore Police Department's Police Code of Conduct stands alongside Baltimore Police Department C
A board displaying a segment of the Baltimore Police Department's Police Code of Conduct stands alongside Assistant Special Agent in Ch
U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to ann
Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis, back left, listens as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstei
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Momodu Gando, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Maurice Ward, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Marcus Taylor, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Jemell Rayam, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Daniel Hersl, one of seven police officers who worked together on
This undated photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Evodio Hendrix, one of seven police officers who worked together o
BALTIMORE (AP) — A group of Baltimore detectives is charged in a sweeping federal indictment with stealing from people they falsely accused.
The indictment accuses seven officers on the department's Gun Trace Task Force of detaining people under false pretenses and stealing money in amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000.
Because the men had an outsized crime-fighting role as members of the task force, their fingerprints are on many cases that have now been called into question.
At a detention hearing for two of the officers Thursday, prosecutors argued that witnesses in the case have been "terrified" of retribution from the officers and their colleagues, and that the community would be at risk if they were released.
Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward both pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Thursday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Gallagher ordered both to remain jailed until trial.