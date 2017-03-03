BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|3
|New York
|25
|36
|.410
|14
|Philadelphia
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
|Brooklyn
|10
|49
|.169
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|26
|.567
|2½
|Miami
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Charlotte
|26
|35
|.426
|11
|Orlando
|22
|39
|.361
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Chicago
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|Indiana
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|Detroit
|29
|32
|.475
|13
|Milwaukee
|26
|33
|.441
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|46
|13
|.780
|—
|Houston
|43
|19
|.694
|4½
|Memphis
|36
|25
|.590
|11
|Dallas
|24
|36
|.400
|22½
|New Orleans
|24
|37
|.393
|23
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|26
|.574
|2
|Denver
|28
|33
|.459
|9
|Portland
|25
|35
|.417
|11½
|Minnesota
|25
|36
|.410
|12
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|50
|11
|.820
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|24
|.600
|13½
|Sacramento
|25
|36
|.410
|25
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|42
|.311
|31
|Phoenix
|19
|42
|.311
|31
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Thursday's Games
Chicago 94, Golden State 87
Phoenix 120, Charlotte 103
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 109