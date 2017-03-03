  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/03 15:41
National Basketball Association

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 22 .639
Toronto 36 25 .590 3
New York 25 36 .410 14
Philadelphia 22 38 .367 16½
Brooklyn 10 49 .169 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 36 23 .610
Atlanta 34 26 .567
Miami 28 33 .459 9
Charlotte 26 35 .426 11
Orlando 22 39 .361 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 18 .695
Chicago 31 30 .508 11
Indiana 31 30 .508 11
Detroit 29 32 .475 13
Milwaukee 26 33 .441 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 46 13 .780
Houston 43 19 .694
Memphis 36 25 .590 11
Dallas 24 36 .400 22½
New Orleans 24 37 .393 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 24 .607
Oklahoma City 35 26 .574 2
Denver 28 33 .459 9
Portland 25 35 .417 11½
Minnesota 25 36 .410 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 50 11 .820
L.A. Clippers 36 24 .600 13½
Sacramento 25 36 .410 25
L.A. Lakers 19 42 .311 31
Phoenix 19 42 .311 31

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 94, Golden State 87

Phoenix 120, Charlotte 103

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 109