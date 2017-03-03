  1. Home
Drier and warmer weather ahead this weekend

Highest temperatures in Taiwan to rebound briefly to 24-27 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday

By Judy Lin,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/03 15:11

Taipei 101, the iconic landmark of Taiwan's capital, seen under sunny skies.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News)—The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast a brief break from the cold wet weather this weekend, as temperatures climb back to the 20 degrees Celsius range, before a new cold wave arrives next Monday.

As the current continental cold air mass wanes in strength, temperatures rebounded in northern Taiwan to 19-20 degrees Celsius, 19-21 degrees Celsius in Hualien and Taitung Counties, and 24-26 degrees Celsius in central and southern Taiwan on Friday, said weather expert Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

Huge differences in day and nighttime temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius are expected over the weekend, with mercury in northern coastal regions forecast to hover around 12-13 degrees Celsius in the morning, but peak above 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Highest temperatures in western Taiwan will reach 24-27 degrees Celsius this coming Saturday and 25-27 degrees Sunday.

As the cold air mass becomes drier, sunny skies are forecast in western Taiwan throughout Friday to Sunday, while eastern Taiwan will be mostly cloudy with low chances of rain, said Wu.

However, a new cold wave arriving in Taiwan next week is expected to bring back the damp cold weather in northern and eastern Taiwan starting next Monday to Wednesday.

The cold front will be moister than the last two cold snaps to bring rain to northern Taiwan, said Wu.

Wu forecast rain will recede next Thursday and Friday, as temperatures rise, but northern and eastern Taiwan should expect short showers.

 

 
