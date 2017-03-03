Floods in Zimbabwe kill 246 since December

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe says floods have killed 246 people and left nearly 2,000 homeless since December.

The southern African country has appealed to international donors for $100 million to help those affected by the floods, which have washed away some bridges and roads and cut off some communities from surrounding areas.

Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, declared a national disaster and announced the death toll on Thursday. He says 128 people have been injured in the floods.