Taiwanese women disappear in South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two young Taiwanese women disappeared in South Korea two weeks ago in what might have been abductions, reports said Friday.

Chiang Yun-yi, 18, last had contact with the outside world in mid-February during a visit to an area of the South Korean capital Seoul often frequented by Chinese and Taiwanese, reports said.

Korean website Focus News said the young Taiwanese woman she was traveling with also disappeared four days later, leading to fears that both were abducted or “controlled” by organized crime, reports said.

On February 13, Chiang reportedly posted a picture on Facebook of her standing in front of a Taiwanese noodle restaurant near Seoul’s Daerim subway station.

The woman had reportedly told her mother that she had left her job over the Lunar New Year holiday and planned to spend three months studying in South Korea with a female friend. A company was willing to offer her about NT$3,000 (US$96) for the trip, the mother told the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

A separate report alleged that the two women had been recruited by a telephone service but that they did not speak much Korean, leading to fears they had been forced to work for a telecom fraud ring. Over the past year, dozens of Taiwanese and Chinese citizens were arrested in countries ranging from Kenya to Malaysia on suspicion of phone scams.

When Chiang’s mother was unable to contact her by phone, she reported her to the Taoyuan City police as missing on February 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its representative office in Seoul was working with local police on the case.