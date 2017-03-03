Gov't mulls phase-two water rationing amid shortage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s government is contemplating imposing the second phase of water rationing in northern part of the nation to address the water shortage situation at the Shihmen Dam due to low rainfall this season.

The first phase of water rationing had been implemented in Taoyuan, Hsinchu and New Taipei's Linkou, Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts on March 1 as the nation battles its worst water crisis in over a decade following the lowest rainfall since 1947.

Under phase-one rationing, water pressure will be reduced from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the designated areas.

Water levels at the Shihmen Reservoir measured at 230.58 meters as of Friday morning, dipping below 50 percent of capacity despite rainfall over the past two weeks, which had added an additional six days of water supply but not enough to halt water rationing.

According to the nation’s Water Resources Agency (WRA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Shihmen Reservoir is facing its worst water shortage in five years.

The agency will convene a meeting on March 9 to decide whether to approve the implementation of phase-two water rationing in the aforementioned areas, in an effort to reduce high water usage.