BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian police on Friday released the only North Korean it had detained in the killing of the half brother of North Korea's leader, as it condemned the use of a banned nerve agent in the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 900 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH-KOREA-THE-LATEST.

TRUMP IN ASIA-INDONESIA — Indonesians are by turns shocked and bemused by Donald Trump's volatile presidency, but many in the world's most populous Muslim nation say his personality and actions — including his controversial travel ban — haven't changed their positive view of the United States. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CHINA-ROAD COLLISION — A collision between a bus and a cement truck in southwest China has killed 10 people and injured another 38, local authorities said Friday. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-LEGISLATURE-ECONOMY — Instead of dramatic new reforms, Chinese leaders are likely to emphasize reining in surging debt and financial risks to keep growth steady at this year's meeting of the ceremonial national legislature. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 370 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan has reported that its inflation and jobless rates were little changed in January and consumer spending was lackluster. SENT: 200 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were lower on Friday as investors awaited the Fed chair's speech later in the day. South Korean stocks were among the biggest losers in the region on growing concerns that the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system would deteriorate its tie with China, its largest trading partner. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 500 words, photos.

___

