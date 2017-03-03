Convicted killer sits on national judicial reform board

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Liu Pei-Yuan (劉北元), a convicted murderer and highly controversial judicial reform committee member, was under the media spotlight at a conference Thursday.

His presence on the committee ignited heated debate over whether the ex-convict is qualified to sit on the 17-member board that will decide on penal policy reforms, reintroduce ex-convicts back into society, and implement other measures to improve social safety.

"I will try my best to rectify past mistakes," Liu told reporters at the committee conference, adding he will humbly accept any criticism.

The contentious national judicial reform committee member was a leading insurance lawyer in Taichung City, who stabbed to death his 35-year-old Chang Hsiu-Feng (張秀鳳), the woman he was having an affair with, in front of her mother in 2007.

Chang's decision to break-up with Liu, even after he forfeited his life savings to secure a divorce from his ex-wife was the main motive for the ruthless murder, in which Liu stabbed Chang 23 times.

Liu received a 12-year prison sentence in 2007, before being released on probation in 2014.

Since leaving prison, the ex-convict has become a volunteer at the Christian non-profit organization The Prison Fellowship Taiwan, visiting penitentiaries nationwide.

He has published an autobiography on life behind bars, and is an active critic of Taiwan's judicial system and penal policy.

Social commentator Lucifer Chu (朱學恆) has been a harsh critic of Liu, accusing the judicial reform board member of being nothing more than "a legal elite trifling the law," and an inept ex-convict representative.

"How many ex-cons understand the law enough to play games with it, and receive a light prison sentence? How many even achieve idol status in the government after being released from jail? So how can a legal elite trifling with the law be a credible representative of ex-cons that deserve forgiveness?" wrote Chu.

In stark contrast, convener of the national judicial reform committee Liang Yung-huang (梁永煌) responded that to err is human, and that Liu has turned over a new leaf.

"Unless objectors can provide evidence to back their claim, I will continue to support Liu," said Liang.

People that show remorse for their past wrongs and amend mistakes should be encouraged and given a second chance, he added.