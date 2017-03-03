Smoking ban extended to all bus stops in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Starting Friday, smoking will be prohibited at all bus stops and bus shelters in New Taipei City, announced New Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Shih-chuan today.

The ban will also extended to the areas between sidewalks and bus stops, according to the Deputy Mayor, while a six-month grace period will be applied to give residents time to adjust to the new regulation.

Starting on September 1, violators will be subjected to a ticket with fines ranging from NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, the New Taipei City Government said Friday.

The new regulation came a year after the government restricted smoking in areas adjacent to any public or private elementary and high schools, including school gates, drop-off and pick-up zones, and sidewalks adjacent to schools.

The ban extended to include bus stops and bus shelters aims to protect students and passengers waiting at bus stop locations from tobacco smoke and to discourage smoking in the city, said the New Taipei City Department of Health.