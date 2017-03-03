Court hands Pirates' Kang a suspended jail term over crash

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has handed Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang a suspended prison sentence of two years for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sentence by the Seoul Central District Court on Friday was heavier punishment than the 15 million won ($13,000) fine prosecutors had sought, but still clears the 29-year-old Kang to join the Pirates for the new baseball season.

Kang was twice previously fined on drunk driving-related charges in 2009 and 2011. He is in the third year of a four-year contract he signed with Pittsburgh in 2015 after a stellar eight-year career in South Korean professional baseball.