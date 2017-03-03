ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

|Thursday
|At Esporte Clube Pinheiros
|Sao Paulo
|Purse: $455,565 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).
Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Joao Souza, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.
Pablo Cuevas (3), Uruguay, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.
Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.
|Doubles
|Quarterfinals
Rogerio Dutra Silva and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 12-10.