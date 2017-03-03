ATP World Tour Brasil Open Results

Thursday At Esporte Clube Pinheiros Sao Paulo Purse: $455,565 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Fabio Fognini (5), Italy, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3).

Pablo Carreno Busta (1), Spain, def. Joao Souza, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Cuevas (3), Uruguay, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Rogerio Dutra Silva and Andre Sa, Brazil, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-6.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas (1), Uruguay, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 12-10.