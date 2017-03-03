Joseph, with no RBIs last season, gets exhibition homer

TAMPA, Florida (AP) — Caleb Joseph has ended a year-long RBI drought with a long home run.

The Baltimore catcher, who lost his salary arbitration case with the Orioles earlier this year after setting major league records for at-bats and plate appearances in a season with no RBIs, hit a third-inning drive to left off New York Yankees' starter Adam Warren on Thursday night.

It was his first RBI since spring training last year.

Joseph was awarded the team's $700,000 offer rather than his $1 million request.

The 30-year-old Joseph hit .174 last season with three doubles in 132 at-bats and 141 plate appearances. The previous highs for a player with no RBIs were set in 1971 by Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Wilbur Wood with 96 at-bats and 124 plate appearances, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Joseph made $523,500 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.