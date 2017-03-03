AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, March 3
thru 5, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.
thru 5, Belgrade, Serbia — athletics, European indoor championships.
thru 5, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Mexican Open.
thru 5, Sao Paulo —tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.
thru 5, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — tennis, WTA, Malaysian Open.
North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 1st ODI.
thru 5, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.
thru 5, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.
thru 5, Lahti, Finland — skiing, Nordic world championships.
thru 5, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.
thru 4, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.
|SATURDAY, March 4
thru 8, Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd test.
Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 5th ODI.
thru 5, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.
thru 5, Jeongseon, South Korea — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.
Bangkok — boxing, Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete for vacant WBC flyweight title.
New York — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia for Thurman's WBA and Garcia's WBC welterweight titles.
|SUNDAY, March 5
North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 2nd ODI.
thru 12, France — cycling, Paris-Nice.
|MONDAY, March 6
No new major events.
|TUESDAY, March 7
Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Napoli vs. Real Madrid.
thru 11, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.
|WEDNESDAY, March 8
Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain.
thru 19, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.
thru 12, Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st test.
thru 14, Italy — cyling, Tirreno-Adriatico.
|THURSDAY, March 9
thru 12, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.
Europe — football, Europa League round of 16 first legs.
thru 12, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.
Bridgetown, Barbados — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 3rd ODI.
|FRIDAY, March 10
Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations: Wales v Ireland.
Mexico — auto racing, WRC, Mexican Rally.
thru 11, Squaw Valley, U.S. — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.
|SATURDAY, March 11
Europe — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. Scotland, Italy v France.
Ludwigshafen, Germany — boxing, Jack Culcay vs. Demetrius Andrade for Culcay's WBA super welterweight title.
Oxon Hill, Maryland — boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title.
|SUNDAY, March 12
No new major events.