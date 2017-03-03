AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 3

thru 5, Mexico City — golf, WGC, Mexico Championship.

thru 5, Belgrade, Serbia — athletics, European indoor championships.

thru 5, Acapulco, Mexico — tennis, ATP-WTA, Mexican Open.

thru 5, Sao Paulo —tennis, ATP, Brazil Open.

thru 5, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — tennis, WTA, Malaysian Open.

North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 1st ODI.

thru 5, Waterkloof, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Tshwane Open.

thru 5, Singapore — golf, US LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's Champions.

thru 5, Lahti, Finland — skiing, Nordic world championships.

thru 5, Las Vegas — rugby, world series, Las Vegas Sevens.

thru 4, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — triathlon, world series.

SATURDAY, March 4

thru 8, Bangalore, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 2nd test.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 5th ODI.

thru 5, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 5, Jeongseon, South Korea — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

Bangkok — boxing, Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete for vacant WBC flyweight title.

New York — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia for Thurman's WBA and Garcia's WBC welterweight titles.

SUNDAY, March 5

North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 2nd ODI.

thru 12, France — cycling, Paris-Nice.

MONDAY, March 6

No new major events.

TUESDAY, March 7

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Napoli vs. Real Madrid.

thru 11, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

WEDNESDAY, March 8

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 second legs: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

thru 19, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

thru 12, Dunedin, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st test.

thru 14, Italy — cyling, Tirreno-Adriatico.

THURSDAY, March 9

thru 12, Palm Harbor, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Valspar Championship.

Europe — football, Europa League round of 16 first legs.

thru 12, New Delhi — golf, European Tour, Indian Open.

Bridgetown, Barbados — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 3rd ODI.

FRIDAY, March 10

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations: Wales v Ireland.

Mexico — auto racing, WRC, Mexican Rally.

thru 11, Squaw Valley, U.S. — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

SATURDAY, March 11

Europe — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. Scotland, Italy v France.

Ludwigshafen, Germany — boxing, Jack Culcay vs. Demetrius Andrade for Culcay's WBA super welterweight title.

Oxon Hill, Maryland — boxing, Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon for Russell's WBC featherweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title.

SUNDAY, March 12

No new major events.