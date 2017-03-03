Initial OK given to deal made after Mexican died at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has tentatively approved an agreement for the U.S. government to pay $1 million to the children of a Mexican man who died after being detained by immigration authorities and shot several times with a stun gun.

The decision at a hearing Thursday in San Diego is intended to end a nearly 7-year case that prompted widespread complaints that U.S. immigration authorities tolerated agents who use excessive force. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

Anastasio Hernandez's five children will split the money if the deal receives final approval, with about a quarter going for attorney fees and costs.

The 42-year-old, unarmed man died after a confrontation with authorities in May 2010 at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing with Tijuana, Mexico. Authorities have said he was combative while being returned to Mexico.