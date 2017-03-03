The Latest: Judge agrees to keep shooter's wife in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The latest on a request from prosecutors to keep the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter in jail pending her trial (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A judge has granted prosecutors' request to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail, at least for now.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron in Orlando issued the order late Thursday.

It says Noor Salman should stay in jail while the judge decides if she should remain in custody until her trial. She is charged with helping her husband scout out potential targets.

A day earlier, a federal magistrate judge in Oakland, California, ordered Salman's release, saying it's "debatable" whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. That judge ordered the release for as early as Friday.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The massacre of 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub was the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

2:15 p.m.

Federal prosecutors are fighting to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail until she is tried on charges she helped her husband scout out potential targets.

The prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking that Noor Salman's release be halted while the court considers their request.

A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered Salman's release, saying it's "debatable" whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. The judge ordered the release for Friday.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the mass shooting, the deadliest in recent U.S. history. The attack left 49 people dead at the Pulse nightclub. Mateen was eventually killed by police.