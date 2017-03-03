Atletico falters in game marked by Torres' injury scare

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid couldn't manage more than 1-1 against struggling Deportivo La Coruna in a Spanish league match marked by an injury scare involving striker Fernando Torres on Thursday.

Torres collapsed unconscious after being hit in the head in a ball dispute late in the game in La Coruna. Players from both teams immediately rushed toward Torres and desperately called for medical help.

He was assisted for several minutes before being taken away on a stretcher to a hospital.

Torres sustained a head trauma when he was hit from behind by a Deportivo player just outside the area, Atletico said.

"He is stable and conscious," Atletico Madrid tweeted. "He'll spend the night in hospital and undergo more tests tomorrow (Friday)."

Florin Andone put the hosts ahead early, and Antoine Griezmann equalized for Atletico with a remarkable long-range shot in the second half.

The result kept Deportivo one point above the relegation zone, and dropped Atletico 11 points behind leader Barcelona, which routed Sporting Gijon 6-1 on Wednesday.

Second-place Real Madrid, which drew at home against Las Palmas 3-3 on Wednesday, is one point behind Barcelona.

SEVILLA 1, ATHLETIC BILBAO 0

Sevilla moved within two points of the lead with Vicente Iborra's first-half score at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. It was Sevilla's fourth win in a row.